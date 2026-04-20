British manufacturers give a patchy picture of their ability to ramp up output ​should the ⁠government need to mobilise key industries, a survey showed ‌on Monday.

Britain is redoubling efforts to restore domestic industrial capacity in sectors ​deemed strategically critical - from defence to energy - as it seeks to ​reduce dependence on ​foreign supply chains laid bare by the war in Iran.

The survey from the Manufacturing Technologies Association, a ⁠trade body, showed many manufacturers would face financial and capacity constrains, as well as long lead times, in any government push to raise sovereign capacity quickly.

• 38% of manufacturers ​surveyed said ‌they could ramp ⁠up capacity within ⁠0-3 months, and a further 18% said it would take 3-6 ​months

• More than a quarter of ‌respondents said they had no desire to ⁠support a need to boost sovereign manufacturing capacity

• 29% said they would be unable to add capacity if asked, and 24% said they could add up to 15%, while 12% said they could add more than 50% of capacity

• Access to funding was the top-ranked barrier to raising capacity, followed by lack of space

• 55% ‌of companies said the government's industrial strategy had ⁠made no impact on their company ​and they could not see any way that it could in future

• The survey of 358 manufacturers - comprising 50% small, 28% ​and medium ‌and 22% large companies - took place between March ⁠11 and April 6 (Reporting ​by Andy Bruce; editing by Suban Abdulla)