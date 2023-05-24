There will be no blanket spending cuts, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Wednesday.

"We want to present plans for the budget soon," he said before answering questions in the Bundestag's budget committee.

The three-party government - comprising Lindner's Free Democrats, the Social Democrats and the Greens - had been due to vote on the budget on June 21 after Lindner postponed the presentation of the final draft in March.

(Reporting by Maria Martinez; editing by Matthias Williams)




