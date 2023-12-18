Germany's cabinet is not expected to agree on the details of the government's 2024 budget this week, a government spokesperson said on Monday, saying the finance ministry is still finalising the details of the budget cut.

The German government is determined to implement last week's last-minute deal on its 2024 budget, said the spokesperson at a regular news conference in Berlin, adding that adoption should take place as quickly as possible after the final details are worked out. (Reporting by Rachel More, Writing by Nette Nöstlinger, Editing by Miranda Murray)