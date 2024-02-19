The Swedish central bank's profit for 2023 will be transferred to its own primary capital, with no transfers to the state treasury, the Riksbank said on Monday.

The Riksbank's 2023 profit, worth 16.2 billion crowns ($1.55 billion), was not large enough to ensure that its equity even after the allocation of profits would reach the target level, it said in a statement.

The Riksbank last month said it would request more capital from the government later this year after making significant losses on bond purchases made to support the economy. ($1 = 10.4282 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)