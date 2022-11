Spain's seasonally and calendar-adjusted industrial output rose 3.6% year-on-year in September, official data from the country's National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Friday.

INE revised down the year-on-year figure for the month of August to a 5.2% growth, from a previous 5.5%. (Reporting by Joao Manuel Mauricio in Gdansk, editing by Inti Landauro)