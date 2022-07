The number of people registering as jobless in Spain fell 1.45% in June from May, by 42,409 people, leaving 2.88 million people out of work, the lowest level since October 2008, before the financial crisis, Labour Ministry's data showed on Monday.

Spain added 76,948 net jobs during the month to 20.10 million net jobs, separate data from Social Security Ministry showed. (Reporting by Mariana Ferreira Azevedo)



Reuters