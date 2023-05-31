Spain's public deficit, including the central government, social security system and regions, but excluding town halls, narrowed to the equivalent to 0.20% of gross domestic product in the first three months of the year, the Budget Ministry said on Wednesday.

The deficit figure was equivalent to 0.41% of GDP in the same period a year ago and the deficit during the first two months of this year was equivalent to 0.62% of GDP, the ministry said. (Reporting by Marta Serafinko, editing by Emma Pinedo)



