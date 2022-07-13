Spanish national consumer prices rose 10.2% year-on-year in June, the first time it surpassed 10% since April 1985, up from 8.7% the previous month, according to data from the National Statistics Institute on Wednesday. The reading was in line with the 10.2% forecast by analysts polled by Reuters and flash estimate.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, was 5.5% year-on-year, up from a reading of 4.9% a month earlier. Spanish European Union-harmonised prices rose 10.0% from a year earlier, up from 8.5% in May and in line with a Reuters forecast of 10.0%. (Reporting by Joanna Jonczyk-Gwizdala, Editing by Emma Pinedo)



