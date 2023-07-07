Germany will not supply cluster ammunition to Ukraine as it is a signatory to a convention banning the production and use of that type of weapon, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on Friday in Bern.

"Germany has signed the convention, so it is no option for us," Pistorius told reporters after meeting his Austrian and Swiss counterparts.

"As for those countries that have not signed the convention - China, Russia, Ukraine and the U.S. - it is not up to me to comment on their actions."

