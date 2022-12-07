The General Authority for Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) is looking forward to accelerating the green fuel production process as scheduled to meet the European markets’ demand and start supplying containers by 2026, Chairman of SCZone Waleid Gamaleldien stated during his meeting with a European Union (EU) delegation on December 6th.

During the meeting, Gamaleldien highlighted that the SCZone has integrated industrial zones and six ports connected to the Red Sea and the Mediterranean that would contribute to the green fuel production process and supplying ships.

The delegation praised the SCZone’s efforts across different industrial and services sectors, particularly green hydrogen production, as well as showed interest in the single-window system and the Golden license that facilitate the construction procedures inside the SCZone.

Following the meeting, the delegation visited Ateco Pharma Pharmaceutical Company and had a tour at Misr Green Hydrogen Company, the first-of-its-kind facility in Egypt for green fuel production.