Ryanair called on Germany to lower its aviation taxes and airport charges on Thursday, raising the prospect of a doubling of its traffic in the country in the next six years if Berlin meets its demands.

"German aviation taxes/charges are amongst the highest in Europe," Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said in a statement, repeating the budget airline's appeal for lower costs in Europe's largest economy. (Reporting by Klaus Lauer, Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray)