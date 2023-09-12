Russia loaded the second oil cargo for delivery to Brazil in September, two traders said and LSEG data showed.

A tanker Apus loaded 100,000 tonnes of Varandey oil sourced by Lukoil in the Arctic port of Murmansk on Sept. 10, LSEG data shows. The vessel is expected to arrive in Brazil's Pernambuco area at the end of the month, according to LSEG data.

Lukoil did not reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Lukoil loaded 80,000 metric tons of Varandey blend in August for delivery to Brazil making it the first Russian oil supply to the Latin American country on record.

The Stratos Aurora vessel was set to offload in the terminal of Madre de Deus port in Brazil, operated by Transpetro, a subsidiary of Petrobras, according to sources and shipping data.

Brazil has become one of major buyers of Russian fuel this year. The country is an oil producer and has it own refineries, but the produced volumes are not always enough for domestic demand. Brazil also imports crude oil for refining from west Africa and Saudi Arabia to add to refinery feeedstock. (Reuters reporters in Moscow, Fabio Teixeira in Rio de Janeiro, Editing by Louise Heavens)



