Russia's government has received requests for additional state spending worth around 5 trillion roubles ($82.99 billion) annually for the 2023-2025 period, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

In a statement released on its website, the ministry said it saw "high risks" to budgetary balance over that period. ($1 = 60.2500 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Heavens)



Reuters