Russia's defence ministry said on Monday that a missile hitting a Kyiv residential building over the weekend could have been the result of a failure of Ukraine's air defence system.

Ukraine said Russia struck the capital Kyiv for the first time in weeks over the weekend, with U.S. President Joe Biden saying the attacks were more evidence of Russia's "barbarism" in its offensive against Ukraine.

In a statement, the Russian defence ministry said it believes a Ukrainian Buk missile system intercepted a S-300 air defence missile which then "fell down to a residential building."

Russia said all four of its missiles launched against an arms factory in Kyiv hit their target.

Moscow has repeatedly denied targeting civilian areas. (Reporting by Reuters)



