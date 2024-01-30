Russia launched a total of 35 attack drones and two guided missiles targeting energy and military infrastructure near the frontline and other Ukrainian regions, Ukraine's Air Force said on Tuesday.

Ukraine's air defence systems destroyed 15 of the 35 drones, the Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app.

It was not immediately clear what happened to the drones that were not destroyed or the two missiles the Air Force said that Russia had launched from S-300 long-range, surface-to-air missile systems. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Tom Hogue)



