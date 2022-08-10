Portugal's unemployment rate fell to 5.7% in the second quarter from 6.7% a year earlier and from 5.9% in the preceding three months, official data showed on Wednesday.

Between April and June of this year, the total number of those unemployed decreased by 3.1% to 298,800 people from the previous three months and fell 13.6% from the same period last year, the National Statistics Institute said.

The total workforce was little changed compared to the previous quarter at 5.2 million people. (Reporting by Tiago Brandao)



Reuters