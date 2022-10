Poland has prefinanced 30%-35% of its 2023 borrowing needs, the prime minister said on Monday.

"Our public finance system is stable and strong, the banking system is well capitalised," Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference. "We are shaping our (bond) issuance policy in such a way as to secure funds ... we have already prefinanced 30%-35% of next year." (Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Alison Williams)