Members of the pilots' union VC have voted by a large majority to back a wage deal with Lufthansa, a spokesperson for the union told Reuters on Thursday.

This eliminates the risk of a pilots' strike for now at the German flag-carrier.

After a chaotic summer 2022 due to walkouts over pay, the company negotiated a significant wage increase with VC.

Over the next three years, basic pay is to rise by at least 18% in three stages, according to a letter from Lufthansa to employees seen by Reuters.

Including lump-sum payments already agreed to last year and an additional inflation compensation bonus, captains are to see their wages go up by at least 25%. For co-pilots, the increase ranges from 33% to over 50%.

"By a clear majority of 65.5%, the Lufthansa pilots have spoken out in favour of the wage deal presented," VC's Marcel Groels said in a post on the social media platform LinkedIn.

