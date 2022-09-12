Norway and the European Union have agreed to a closer dialogue on proposals to resolve Europe's energy crisis, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Monday following a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"We're going into the talks with an open mind but are sceptical towards a maximum price on natural gas," Stoere said in a statement. "A maximum price would not solve the fundamental problem, which is that there is too little gas in Europe." (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Essi Lehto)



