The Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources is set to start the actual operation of Höegh Galleon, the Norwegian floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) for liquified natural gas (LNG), next week, a government official told Al Arabiya Business.

This will be followed by the regasification of the first imported LNG cargo.

The first LNG shipment imported by the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) from the global spot market arrived in Egypt in mid-June, the official said.

He added that Höegh Galleon would re-gasify the shipments before re-pumping them into the national gas grid.

The official highlighted that the trial operations of the unit began earlier this week to last until end-June.

The second LNG shipment from the global spot market is slated for arrival in July, he added.

