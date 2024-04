More than 6,000 people have been evacuated due to floods in Russia's Kurgan region, the RIA news agency said on Thursday, citing local authorities.

The deluge of meltwater has forced over 110,000 people from their homes in Russia's Ural Mountains, Siberia and Kazakhstan as major rivers such as the Ural, which flows through Kazakhstan into the Caspian Sea, overwhelmed embankments. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)