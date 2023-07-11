Moldova's annual consumer price inflation slowed to 13.15% in June compared with the same month a year ago, the national statistics bureau said on Tuesday.

It said in a statement that annual inflation was driven mostly by increases in household services prices, which grew by 25% last month year-on-year compared with June 2022.

The statistics bureau also said that monthly consumer prices eased by 0.53% in June compared with the previous month thanks to cheaper food products, especially lower prices for seasonal vegetables.

Inflation has been slowing in Moldova this year after the National Bank adopted policies to proactively anchor inflation expectations.

Moldova's central bank expects annual inflation to slow to 13.1% this year. Inflation stood at 30.24% in 2022. (Reporting by Alexander Tanas, Writing by Olena Harmash, Editing by Timoithy Heritage)



