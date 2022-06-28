Lufthansa said it is reactivating the Airbus A380 in response to the steep rise in customer demand and the delayed delivery of ordered aircraft and expects to use the long-haul aircraft again from summer 2023.

The company is currently assessing how many A380s will be reactivated and which destinations the Airbus will fly to.

Lufthansa still has 14 Airbus A380s, which are currently parked in Spain and France for long-term so called “deep storage”. Six of these aircraft have already been sold, eight A380s remain part of the Lufthansa fleet for the time being.

The Executive Board Members of Deutsche Lufthansa AG said in a joint letter to the company's customers: "In the summer of 2023, we not only expect to have a much more reliable air transport system worldwide. We will be welcoming you back on board our Airbus A380s, too. We decided today to put the A380, which continues to enjoy great popularity, back into service at Lufthansa in summer 2023.

“In addition to this, we are further strengthening and modernizing our fleets with some 50 new Airbus A350, Boeing 787 and Boeing 777-9 long-haul aircraft and more than 60 new Airbus A320/321s in the next three years alone.”

The Airbus A380 is the world's largest passenger aircraft: it is 73 meters long and 24 meters high and can seat 509 passengers at Lufthansa.

