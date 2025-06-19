Muscat – Passenger traffic at Oman’s key airports continues to climb, pointing to a robust start to the summer travel season and growing momentum in the tourism sector.

Oman Airports announced that Muscat International Airport recorded a 2% increase in passenger numbers in May this year compared to the same month last year, while Salalah Airport registered an impressive 6.2% growth, buoyed by anticipation of the upcoming khareef season in Dhofar.

Number of flights in the two airports also rose by 3%, reflecting strong travel demand and growing interest in Oman as both a transit and tourist destination.

The Dhofar Khareef, which spans from June 21 to September 20, transforms the southern region of Oman into a lush, green landscape with cool temperatures and misty rains. This unique natural phenomenon attracts thousands of visitors each year from across the Gulf, the Indian subcontinent, and beyond, eager to experience Dhofar’s cool climate, waterfalls, and vibrant cultural festivals.

In a statement, Oman Airports said, ‘We are steadily moving towards enhancing the passenger experience, expanding our flight network, and solidifying Oman’s position as a regional hub in the aviation world.’

The positive trends come amid continued efforts by Oman Airports and tourism stakeholders to position the sultanate as a premier travel and tourism gateway in the region, capitalising on the growing popularity of the khareef season and other key attractions across the country.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

