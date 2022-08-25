The Italian government will update its gas emergency plan next week, a government source said on Thursday, adding Rome will not announce a gas rationing plan since it has reduced its dependence from Russian supplies.

The updated emergency plan, however, envisages tougher measures that would be triggered in case of a further reduction or a complete halt of gas supplies from Moscow. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Francesca Landini; writing by Francesca Landini, editing Federico Maccioni)



