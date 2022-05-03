ROME - Italy expects to raise around 11 billion euros ($11.55 billion) from a windfall tax imposed on the "extra" profits earned by energy firms from surging oil and gas prices, Prime Minister Mario Draghi told the European Parliament on Tuesday.

On Monday, Italy unveiled a fresh package of measures aimed at shielding firms and families from surging energy costs, which will partially be funded through taxes on energy companies.

Draghi said Italy - heavily reliant on Russian supplies - would not oppose imposing further energy-related sanctions on Moscow over the conflict in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante and Giuseppe Fonte)