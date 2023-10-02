STOCKHOLM: Sweden's central bank may need to hike again to get inflation back to target, policy-makers said on Monday in the minutes of the central bank's most recent meeting at which the Riksbank raised the policy rate to 4.00%.

"After today's increase of the policy rate to 4 per cent, I can envisage further tightening being necessary so that we can be reasonably sure that inflation will continue down to our target of 2 per cent," Central Bank Governor Erik Thedeen said in the minutes of the September meeting.

