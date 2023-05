Hungarian central bank Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy will hold an online news conference from 1300 GMT after Tuesday's interest rate decision, the National Bank of Hungary said in a statement.

The bank is likely to start paring back October's emergency rate hikes with a 100-basis-point cut in its 18% one-day deposit rate on Tuesday, a Reuters poll showed. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)