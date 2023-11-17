Rising interest rates in Hungary stemming from central bank policy "seriously harm" the economy, Marton Nagy, the economic development minister, told business website vg.hu in an interview published on Friday.

"There is an obstacle to restoring economic growth and that is rising positive interest rates due to the central bank's benchmark rate, which exceeds the rate of inflation," Nagy said, reiterating criticism of the National Bank of Hungary. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)