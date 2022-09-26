The German National Tourist Board (GNTB) said that the country recorded a 318 per cent increase on overnight stays from Gulf nationals in the first six months (H1) of 2022 when compared to the same period last year.

GCC nationals were responsible for more than 335,000 stays in H1 2022, compared with a little less than 81,000 in 2021. Such figures confirm the region’s position as representing the biggest growth from an Asian source market.

While tourism numbers may not have returned to pre-pandemic levels yet, the promising growth demonstrates the countries strong recovery as it continues to attract tourists.

“The GCC is the top Asian source market, therefore it’s unsurprising with our recent campaigns that there has been such a strong increase,” said Yamina Sofo, director of sales and marketing at the German National Tourist Office, the regional office of GNTB.

“Pandemic recovery has long been top of mind and it’s encouraging to see that both longstanding and first-time travellers are increasingly keen to explore everything that Germany has to offer.”

Overall, the Asian source markets have recorded a 252.3 per cent increase in overnight visitors, a jump from just over 217,000 to just under 800,000 in 6 months. The surging increase demonstrates a dedication and determination to travel internationally, despite some countries continuing to implement travel restrictions during the first half of the year.

To further drive interest in travel to Germany in the remainder of 2022, GNTB has announced the launch of its ‘Feel Good’ campaign, which encompasses a plethora of guiding tips highlighting the country’s eco initiatives that provide conscious tourists with adequate tools and information to reduce their carbon footprint during their travels.

A recent survey by D/A, the Dubai-based consumer insights company, revealed the UAE’s interest in travel has shifted post-pandemic, with relaxation in natural surroundings proving most popular, followed by cultural experiences.

The German.Local.Culture campaign, which has been running across the GCC from 10 March, put a focus on driving awareness of the huge number of traditional experiences Germany has to offer, including national crafts and customs, local fare, and the diversity of the history-rich cities, while the Embrace German Nature which ran from 21st April highlighted the plethora of outdoor, nature-focused activities. Aligning with market wants, the campaigns directly attributed to higher footfall from the GCC, said Sofo.

