Germany on Friday condemned missile strikes near the Ukrainian port city of Odesa, saying attacks on civilians were war crimes.

"The Russian President (Vladimir) Putin and those responsible will have to be held accountable," a German government spokesman told a briefing.

Missiles rained near Odesa on Friday, hitting an apartment building and a resort and killing at least 19 people, hours after Russian troops were driven off the nearby Snake Island. Russian denies targeting civilians. (Reporting by Matthias Williams, editing by Rachel More)



Reuters