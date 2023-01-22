President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday said France and Germany should be "pioneers" in developing Europe in a speech to celebrate 60 years of postwar cooperation between both countries.

"Germany and France, because they cleared the path to reconciliation, must become pioneers to relaunch Europe," he said, as Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited France for the occasion.

He cited the need to "build a new energy model", encourage "innovation and the technologies of tomorrow", and ensure the European Union is "a geopolitical power in its own right, in defence, space and diplomacy".