Germany agreed to a new EU law to cut packaging waste and ban single-use plastics in Brussels, a German environment ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

"The packaging regulation brings the German packaging industry, the labeling industry, and all 27 EU members significant progress in dealing with plastic waste and in the use of reusable packaging," the spokesperson said, adding the federal government stands behind the compromises Germany has made in the matter.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, writing by Linda Pasquini; editing by Bartosz Dabrowski)