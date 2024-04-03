SABIC Agri-Nutrients Company (SABIC AN) is working on several projects to significantly reduce its carbon footprint, according to the company’s board of directors’ report for 2023.

The company is pursuing the development of biodegradable controlled-release urea using its own technology. This innovative venture prioritises the reduction of nitrous oxide emissions and the application of bio-based polymer coating, aiming to realize a significant reduction in carbon footprint.

SABIC AN is preparing to set up a research and development facility in Riyadh for US-based BiOWiSH’s biological coating research. The US company supports agriculture and environmental management.

The company is working on a revamp project to achieve carbon neutrality across all operations by 2050.

Carbon capture utilisation and sequestration (CCUS) projects that have entered the engineering phase are expected to break ground in the upcoming years.

The company is working on plans to build a low-carbon ammonia plant. It is also evaluating electrified steam methane reformers (e-SMR) and auto thermal reformer (ATR) technologies to decarbonise assets and reduce.

Additionally, SABIC AN is exploring potential developments in Potash offerings to bolster its global footprint and market reach.

The projected start-up timeframe of all projects and initiatives is between 2026 and 2034, the report said.

These initiatives are set to create an estimated 20,000 direct and indirect job opportunities in the Kingdom.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.