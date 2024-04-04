PHOTO
Finland's industrial, logistics and electrical workers will end their four-week strike on Sunday, the SAK trade union association said on Thursday. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, edtiting by Terje Solsvik)
The SAK trade union association said on Thursday
PHOTO
Finland's industrial, logistics and electrical workers will end their four-week strike on Sunday, the SAK trade union association said on Thursday. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, edtiting by Terje Solsvik)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024