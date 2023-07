England and Wales saw the highest number of company insolvencies since 2009 during the second quarter of this year, government figures showed on Friday.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, 6,342 companies were registered as insolvent in the three months to the end of June, 13% more than a year earlier and the highest number since the second quarter of 2009, the government's Insolvency Service agency said. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Sarah Young)