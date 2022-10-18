Czech car production rose nearly 10% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2022, maintaining the growth seen in recent months and helped partly by a low comparative base in 2021, the Czech Automotive Industry Association (AutoSAP) said on Tuesday.

Production reached 913,148 cars in January-September, up 9.8%. AutoSAP said global chip shortages had started hitting a year ago and that problems in supply chains still persisted.

It added production at the country's biggest car maker, the Volkswagen unit Skoda Auto, was stable year-on-year. Plants run by Hyundai Motor and Toyota Motor Corp posted growth. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)