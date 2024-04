New car registrations in the Czech Republic rose 2.2% year-on-year in the first quarter, to 57,605 vehicles, the country's Car Importers Association (SDA) said on Friday.

In March alone, registrations were down 15.5%, SDA said. It added brands from Skoda Auto, part of Volkswagen, along from Hyundai Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp were among the best-selling in the quarter.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet)