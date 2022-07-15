Bulgaria's consumer prices soared by 16.9% on an annual basis in June from a 15.6% increase in May, as energy and food prices continue to increase, data from the statistics office showed on Friday.

Consumer prices rose 0.9% in June on a monthly basis, after increasing by 1.2% a month earlier, the statistics office said. Under the EU-harmonised index consumer price inflation was 14.8% on the year in June. On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose by 1.2%, data showed.

The finance ministry sees the war in Ukraine and the imposed sanctions on Russia speeding the annual inflation in the Balkan country to 11.6% at the end of the year, while the central bank sees it rising to 14.7%. CONSUMER PRICE JUNE 2022 MAY 2022 JUNE 2021 INFLATION M/M % CHANGE +0.9 +1.2 -0.2 Y/Y % CHANGE +16.9 +15.6 +2.7 (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova)



Reuters