Austria condemned the "illegal sham referenda" held in four occupied regions of Ukraine on joining Russia, said the Austrian Foreign Ministry in a statement on Wednesday.

"The sham referenda lack any legitimacy under international law and will not be recognized by us - just like an annexation of Ukrainian territories will of course not be recognized," it said.

Russian-installed officials in four occupied regions of Ukraine reported huge majorities of votes in favour of joining Russia. (Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Madeline Chambers)



