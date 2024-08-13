Muscat: Nepal is keen to increase its cooperation with Oman in trade, investment, economic cooperation, agriculture, energy, tourism, labour and foreign employment, culture, education as well as direct air connectivity.

Speaking to Times of Oman, Foreign Secretary of Nepal, Sewa Lamsal, said that she discussed bilateral relations with several key officials in Oman and expressed their firm commitment to further enhance partnership in mutually agreed areas.

She also said that both countries need to work together towards realising economic opportunities for mutual benefits besides creating more opportunities to promote people-to-people engagement in the Sultanate of Oman.

During her visit, she described Muscat as a beautiful, well planned, peaceful and developed city. “I can track the footprint of the visionary leader of Oman and am very much impressed and wanted to know more about Oman Vision 2040,” she said.

She further said that Nepal also has the vision and a road map for the country’s future. “We lack timely implementation of them and we have to learn how to deliver results on ground because people’s expectations are very high everywhere in the world.”

She also said Nepal and Oman have been enjoying excellent bilateral relationships. “Our relationships are founded on utmost friendship and goodwill. We don’t have any issues and have friendship and goodwill. Our people are working in Oman and they are very happy.”

She also said this is the first ever political and bilateral consultation meeting with Oman. “This is just the beginning and I am happy that I became a part of this historic meeting. In our country’s history, it is the beginning and we are planning many other high level visits soon,” she added.

The Foreign Secretary of Nepal also is looking for direct connectivity with Oman. Elaborating on this she said, “In the past we used to have direct flights but it was suspended for some time due to COVID.”

“But during the meeting I have requested the Omani authorities to resume the flight and have humbly requested the Omani side for setting up of the Omani Embassy in Kathmandu. This will be another important foundation to strengthen our bilateral ties,” she said.

She said that people from Oman should explore Nepal more. “They should know how Nepal looks and what is famous in Nepal as the landscape we have is completely different from any other countries.”

During her tour, she visited Muttrah Souq, Grand Mosque and National Museum. “I even tried Omani biriyani which is of great taste,” she confessed.

The Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal also thanked the Government of Oman for providing employment to more than 21,000 Nepalis and emphasised on providing additional opportunities in view of His Majesty’s Oman Vision 2040 strategy.

She stressed the need to explore the untapped potential in economic, cultural and educational areas as well as proposed to establish meaningful collaborative partnership in the private sector. She urged the Omani businesses to explore investment opportunities in Nepal in hydropower, tourism and in the green hydrogen sector.

Dornath Aryal, Ambassador of Nepal said that Nepal-Oman Bilateral Consultations Mechanism was established in 2017, and the next meeting will be held in Kathmandu on mutually convenient dates.

