Zamfara State government has refuted an online media report claiming that Governor Dauda Lawal received a N34 billion loan.

A Government House statement on Tuesday described the report as a product of “gonzo journalism by an online platform that enjoys throwing curveballs of misinformation.”

The statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said that, “our attention has been drawn to false information being spread by Sahara Reporters, a blog known for disseminating fake news to boost online traffic.

“Sahara Reporters’ work is characterised by a lack of objectivity in reporting.

“During a live media chat last week, Governor Dauda Lawal highlighted his commitment to fiscal responsibility, reaffirming that he has not taken any local or international loans throughout his two years in office.

“But to our surprise, Sahara Reporters published what it tagged as an exclusive report of how a N34 billion loan was recorded under Governor Lawal’s watch.

“The report revealed clear gaps in understanding and showed its apparent failure to seek a professional review of the Zamfara State budget document.

“The 2023 budget was prepared during Bello Matawalle’s previous administration, who is now the junior Minister for Defence. Out of this budget, N53.2 billion was allocated for servicing loans borrowed by the state government.

“Although no borrowing was recorded for the above figure, the Zamfara State government spent N34 billion on interest payments for various loans taken by previous administrations.

“This demonstrates Dauda Lawal’s commitment to reducing Zamfara’s debt burden and preventing the taking of additional loans.

“Sahara Reporters should question the former Governor Bello Matawalle about how he used the loans received during his tenure, which did not lead to any development. That is the loan we are currently servicing.

“Dauda Lawal has not taken any loans since his two years so far as the Zamfara State Governor.

“We challenge Sahara Reporters to provide any supporting documents that show the current Zamfara administration seeking loan facilities, whether locally or internationally.”

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).