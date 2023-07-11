Zain announces a collaboration in Kuwait with Google Cloud, wherein the company has selected Anthos, a hybrid and multicloud platform that enables enterprises to run workloads on premise, on the cloud, and at the edge consistently using an open model that brings choice and flexibility.

The step comes to reaffirm Zain’s relentless pursuit of achieving full digital transformation across its entire business. The announcement was made at the Zain Innovation Campus (ZINC) in the company’s main headquarters in Shuwaikh, where CEO Eaman Al Roudhan welcomed Abdulrahman Al Thehaiban, Managing Director, Middle East, Turkey and Africa, Google Cloud in an official visit. The partnership was sealed with the attendance of Zain Kuwait and Google Cloud’s executive teams. Commenting on the partnership, Eaman Al Roudhan said: “We’re proud to be the first company in Kuwait to launch the Hybrid Cloud Management platform with Google Cloud, setting a solid foundation for our core cloud strategy deployment and elevating our enterprise agility.”

“This collaboration comes at a significant moment where Google Cloud recently announced its intent to open a new cloud region in Kuwait, a step that will support our years-long vision to accelerate digital transformation within the public and private sectors.” Al Roudhan added. Abdulrahman Al Thehaiban said: “Zain has been renowned for its innovative approach in the telco space, and we are really proud to launch the first Anthos project in Kuwait. We truly believe that our open and multi cloud technology is key today because it gives choice and fl exibility to our customers and collaborates freely with all the vendors in the market.”

Today more than ever, companies from across industries, especially telecom operators, are transforming every aspect of their business operations, aspiring to reimagine their application portfolio and reinforce their infrastructures with the most advanced technologies to drive higher efficiencies and lower costs. Zain has long started its digital transformation journey, continuing to see the fruitful results of its early investment in digitization across its entire business.

Zain has partnered with Google Cloud to expand on its transformation journey by embracing Anthos as its hybrid cloud management platform of choice. Anthos is built on the firm foundation of Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), Google Cloud’s fully managed Kubernetes service, that helps enterprises innovate faster and provide customer services as well as enterprise solutions in a secure and reliable cost-effective way. Zain has selected Anthos as a foundation layer for its Telco Cloud to utilize it for a wide range of workloads to drive more enterprise solutions to the edge, such as computer vision, image recognition, pattern detection, or any number of other emerging use cases for edge applications that are often forced to rely on fragmented solutions across on-premises and cloud deployments.

Eaman Al Roudhan recently joined a special panel discussion that coincided with the launch of Google Cloud’s new region in Qatar. The panel, Fostering Innovation with Google Cloud, saw the Zain Kuwait CEO discuss innovation and digital transformation opportunities in the region with other regional executives. Through its solid strategic partnerships ecosystem with the world’s biggest tech players, Zain continues to lead the way towards a new stage of empowering digital transformation within the public and private sectors. The company offers an extensive portfolio of solutions like cloud computing, cybersecurity, 5G, and much more to serve the needs of all public and private sector institutions, serving the community’s needs and achieving the nation’s developmental goals.

