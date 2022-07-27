Those with a passion for music, wellness and art will be pleased to know that RAKtopia, Ras Al Khaimah’s first music and wellness festival, will take place from 22 – 23 October, 2022. The venue of the event is the picturesque Longbeach Campground.

RAKtopia boasts an exciting line-up of practitioners and performers heading events and classes.

A body movement awareness will be led by RAKtopia Ambassador Allaoua Gaham – an experienced yogi, expert in anatomy and certified senior instructor of Animal Flow.

Allaoua who will introduce a yoga-meets-breakdancing workout that helps gain more body awareness, and Systema, a form of martial arts that focuses on physical, mental and spiritual wellness.

Wellness enthusiasts can also go on guided meditations with Sarah White, a yogi known for empowering both students and instructors alike to gain better understanding of their body

Pilates will also be in the spotlight, with Tamara Khoury, a certified personal trainer and holistic health coach with a speciality in HIIT and cardio Pilates, taking a class.

Music and dance lovers can avail of jam sessions with Charl Chaka, a creative facilitator in music and movement dance, who will lead the flow alongside dance instructors.

The day programme will be followed line-up of local DJs in addition to live artists who will co-create art to showcase the unique character and landscape of Ras Al Khaimah. There will also be interactive ceramic and mandala workshops.

Internationally renowned DJs will take over after sunset to allow festival-goers to dance the night away.

Names include:

NU – one of the most-streamed electronic music artists famed for his creative mix of dance, tribal and energetic sounds;

LUM – a vibrant Argentinian electronic music DJ who has produced with artists like Bedouin, Blondish and Black Coffee;

2Third – one of the region’s fastest rising musical duos

Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, commented: “As we continue to keep wellness and mental wellbeing at the forefront of our tourism strategy, RAKtopia is about nurturing communities and creating soulful connections. Through this co-creative experience, we aim to foster an inclusive space for ongoing wellness, expression and self-exploration in the Emirate.”

Longbeach Campground is located along a 300-meter stretch of beach. It combines traditional camping with luxurious amenities and engaging activities — creating an immersive “glamping” experience.

Tickets are limited and available to purchase from Platinumlist, with early bird tickets available from July 27. Early bird packages with an overnight stay at Longbeach Campground for 2 guests and 2-day festival passes are available from Dh1,345 per couple. Individual early bird passes are priced at Dh350 for Day 1 and Dh180 for Day 2.

Early Bird Day 1 + Day 2 ticket combo: Dh400

Regular Day 1 + Day 2 ticket combo: Dh450

Day 1 ticket (22 October): Dh350

Day 2 ticket (23 October): Dh180

22 October, Saturday: 12 pm – 3 am

23 October, Sunday: 6 am – 7 pm

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

