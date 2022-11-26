JEDDAH — The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has ended the rain warning in Jeddah announced early Thursday.



The center on Friday published the details of the rainfall in Jeddah in the past 24 hours provided by the monitoring stations across the governorate.



Since Thursday, Jeddah received moderate to heavy rain. The precipitation recorded on Thursday was higher than that of November 2009 and January 2011, when the city witnessed devastating floods resulting in heavy loss of life and property.



On Thursday, raining started around 8 a.m. and continued for 8 hours until 5 p.m., inundating roads and flooding several neighborhoods in the city. The rainfall was at its peak between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., bringing the city to a standstill.



The weather office said Jeddah received 179.7mm of rain on Thursday, the highest record in the city in recent history.



The amount of rain that fell in the city in November 2009 was 111mm while it was 90mm in January 2011.



The center will prepare ancillary reports of possible weather phenomena in all regions of the Kingdom, it said while underlining the extent of early cooperation and coordination by all relevant authorities.



Two people died in the rain while several others trapped inside submerged vehicles were rescued by emergency teams and volunteers.

