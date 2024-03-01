Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman will be affected by air depression starting from Monday, March 4, until Wednesday, March 6. And the second one is expected to begin on Friday March 8, 2024, said the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

CAA said in weather report: “Clouds are expected to form and flow over the governorates of Musandam, North Al Batinah, and Al Buraimi, with scattered rains of varying intensity that may lead to the flow of reefs and valleys.

The weather condition expected to extend to Al Hajar mountains and the coast of the Sea of ​​Oman with opportunities of scattered rains.

Numerical forecasts also indicate that the atmosphere of the Sultanate of Oman may be affected by another weather condition, starting from Friday, March 8, until the beginning of next week. Specialists at the National Center for Early Warning of Multiple Hazards are following the expected weather condition and its developments.

