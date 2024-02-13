Muscat: The weather condition will weaken starting this evening, Tuesday, February 13, 2024, with the possibility of isolated rainfall in various parts of the Sultanate of Oman.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said in a statement: "The strength of the weather condition in the atmosphere of the Sultanate of Oman will decrease starting this evening, with chances of rain of varying intensity remaining scattered over the Governorates of South Al Sharqiyah and North Al Sharqiyah and the coastal parts of the Governorates of North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah and Muscat, and scattered rains on parts of the Al Wusta and Dhofar Governorates. The weather is expected to stabilise starting Wednesday."

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) called on citizens and residents to exercise caution during thunderstorms, not to cross valleys, avoid low-lying places, and not to go to the sea (the Sea of Oman and the coasts of Musandam Governorate) during the warning period.

The CDAA has urged people to stay at home and not step out except for emergencies during heavy rains.

