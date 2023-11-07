Qatar University’s (QU) role as a driver of research and innovation in Qatar is based on a long and rich history of research and scientific achievements, while ensuring that research priorities are consistent with national research priorities. Prof. Siham Al-Qaradawi, professor of organic chemistry, plays a prominent role in these achievements, and is committed towards the academic and professional development of QU students and professors.

Prof. Siham Al-Qaradawi has held many prominent positions in QU including Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and has led many research achievements. Throughout her career she has been the recipient of many research grants and participated as a member in numerous international scientific societies.

One of her most important research achievements, which received a patent, is the attempt to oxidise carbon monoxide gas by using heterogeneous catalysts, as supported nanocatalysts are usually used on reductionable metal oxides, such as: CeO2 and TiO2, due to their superior catalytic activity at low temperatures, but relatively expensive and prone to particle agglomeration and sintering at high operating temperatures. These catalysts have also been shown to have a high ability to release oxygen and have been shown to be good oxygen storage materials, as well as provide oxygen for combustion and oxidation reactions at high temperatures.

Prof. Siham Al-Qaradawi pointed out that in this invention, an attempt was made to make a nanocatalyst from copper oxide and titanium dioxide to carry out catalytic oxidation of carbon monoxide, so that the nanocatalyst is in the form of nanoparticles of copper oxide CuO, supported on nanotubes of titanium dioxide TiO2. It is known that the increasing level of greenhouse gases in the air due to the burning of fuel and the large number of cars has led to global warming and climate change.

Prof. Siham stressed that in order to build a sustainable future, we must invest in the production and storage of renewable energy, which will reduce carbon dioxide emissions, and contribute greatly to the development of the Qatari economy, and this is by converting carbon dioxide into other useful gases, and then trying to dispense with fuel-powered vehicles to electric vehicles, which will help reduce carbon dioxide levels in the air. Electric cars that work will also help with batteries to overcome severe air pollution as in a large number of cities in the world.

She commented on this significant invention, saying, “The most important results from this research are that we were able to prepare a nanocatalyst from copper oxide and titanium dioxide to perform catalytic oxidation of carbon monoxide, where this catalyst can be used to remove toxic carbon monoxide gas emitted into the air from car chimneys or exhaust or factories, and thus air quality can be improved by oxidizing it to carbon dioxide, which is known to be less toxic.”

Prof. Siham also spoke on the QU’s role in supporting research and her experience in this regard, “Qatar University has made distinguished efforts in supporting scientific research, it has allocated many internal research grants to help faculty members complete their research by appointing research assistants that help form a research team, which works to follow up on practical and administrative details. The budget of these research grants also helps to purchase equipment, chemicals and equipment supporting scientific research, and the university generously supports researchers to attend scientific conferences, enabling us to learn about what is happening in the world in each respective field, and assisting us to network with our distinguished peers.”

She adds, “Qatar University also established the Innovation Office, (under Research and Graduate Studies) which is responsible for protecting intellectual property for the community and Qatari community as well.” The main goal of the office is to create a strong intellectual property infrastructure at QU that is consistent with QU research excellence, the requirements of the Qatari community, and the opportunities available in global markets.

