Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Al Kharsaah project to r...
ALTERNATIVE ENERGY

Al Kharsaah project to reduce Co2 emission by 26,000mn tonnes: Qatar

Getty Images/Getty Images
Getty Images/Getty Images
Getty Images/Getty Images

The 800mw Al Kharsaah Solar Power Project, inaugurated last year, will enable Qatar reduce its Co2 emission significantly

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
October 31, 2023
QATARALTERNATIVE ENERGY
PHOTO
The 800mw Al Kharsaah Solar Power Project, inaugurated last year, will enable Qatar reduce its Co2 emission significantly, the 3rd International Conference on Sustainable Energy-Water-Environment Nexus in Desert Climates (ICSEWEN'23) was told Monday.
“The country’s first large scale solar plant will, over its lifespan, enable Qatar reduce its Co2 emission by 26,000mn metric tonnes,” explained HE Dr Mohammed bin Saleh al-Sada, former Minister of State for Energy and Industry.
He was delivering the keynote address at the opening ceremony of ICSEWEN'23, organised by Hamad Bin Khalifa University's Qatar Environment and Energy Research Institute (Qeeri).
HE the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Sheikh Dr Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali al-Thani, Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation President Eng Essa bin Hilal al-Kuwari and HBKU president Dr Ahmed M Hasna were present on the occasion.
One of the key pillars of Qatar’s strategy is to diversify the energy mix and increase the share of renewable energy resources, HE Dr al-Sada pointed out.
“During the first year of operation, Al Kharsaah project was planned to generate almost 2mn megawatt hours-equivalent to the energy consumption of 55,000 households in Qatar. This project demonstrates Qatar’s commitment to sustainable energy development and contributes to the global sustainable energy aspect,” he explained.
“Another pillar of the strategy is to manage water resources efficiently. The iconic Water Security Mega Reservoirs project - one of the largest in the world-significantly extends Qatar’s water reserves,” he continued.
The former minister noted that the water, energy environment nexus in recent years has emerged as a holistic research management approach to analyse synergies.
“Water is essential for producing energy and food and energy are necessary for distributing water. Food production depends on an environment with clean water and sustainable energy resources. The nexus is closely associated with UN Sustainable goals such as zero hunger, clean water, sanitation, affordable clean energy and climate action,” he highlighted.
The official pointed out that the challenges in this nexus may vary from one region to the other. "These challenges are compounded in dessert climate such as Qatar and other GCC countries which depend on expensive and energy intensive desalination processes," he commented.
He expressed confidence that ICSEWEN'23 will help come up with recommendations and suggestions to meet the water, energy and environment challenges specifically in the region and globally at large.
“Water scarcity has always been a critical issue for Qatar like other states in the region. We have inadequate rainfall and depleting level of ground water and high cost of water desalination to meet most needs of the country. The abstraction of ground water in Qatar is another challenge,” added, the former minister.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

DIPLOMACY

Jordan, Germany commence consultations at MOPIC, focusing on future collaborative projects

Jordan, Germany commence consultations at MOPIC, focusing on future collaborative projects
Jordan, Germany commence consultations at MOPIC, focusing on future collaborative projects
CYBERSECURITY

NCSA organises workshops to boost national cyber security: Qatar

NCSA organises workshops to boost national cyber security: Qatar
NCSA organises workshops to boost national cyber security: Qatar
EVENT

Qatar Tourism reveals diverse jury for Qatar Tourism Awards

Qatar Tourism reveals diverse jury for Qatar Tourism Awards
Qatar Tourism reveals diverse jury for Qatar Tourism Awards
EDUCATION

UAE ministry launches programme to empower Emiratis in education sector

UAE ministry launches programme to empower Emiratis in education sector
UAE ministry launches programme to empower Emiratis in education sector
TAXATION

General Tax Authority hosts regional workshop on global anti-base erosion rules: Qatar

General Tax Authority hosts regional workshop on global anti-base erosion rules: Qatar
General Tax Authority hosts regional workshop on global anti-base erosion rules: Qatar
WEATHER

More rain forecast for Qatar

More rain forecast for Qatar
More rain forecast for Qatar
EQUITIES

Mideast Stocks: Most major Gulf markets gain ahead of US Fed rate meeting

Mideast Stocks: Most major Gulf markets gain ahead of US Fed rate meeting
Mideast Stocks: Most major Gulf markets gain ahead of US Fed rate meeting
TECHNOLOGY

E-health information system launched in Bahrain

E-health information system launched in Bahrain
E-health information system launched in Bahrain
MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Saudi’s Dana Al Alami in $120mln deal with India firm for manufacturing lab diamonds

2.

CEO Interview: After IPO, top UAE school operator Taaleem looks at GCC expansion

3.

Saudi Arabia intends to sign more free trade agreements – report

4.

Investments in Saudi’s key sectors to hit $1trln by 2030 – Goldman Sachs

5.

Dubai Taxi plans to raise $300mln from IPO next month - Report

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Doha Declaration endorses natural gas as fuel of choice

2

PROJECTS: QatarEnergy's JV unit signs two MoUs for solar energy projects

3

Hitachi ABB Power Grids lands key Qatar solar plant order

4

PROJECTS: Hitachi ABB Power Grids to integrate Qatar's first solar plant to the grid

5

Enel teams up with Qatar's QIA on green energy projects in Sub-Saharan Africa

LEADERSHIP TALKS

AEROSPACE

CEO interview: Dubai’s DAE is looking to “acquire the right asset at the right price”

CEO interview: Dubai’s DAE is looking to “acquire the right asset at the right price”
CEO interview: Dubai’s DAE is looking to “acquire the right asset at the right price”

LATEST VIDEO

IPO

CEO Interview: After IPO, top UAE school operator Taaleem looks at GCC expansion

CEO Interview: After IPO, top UAE school operator Taaleem looks at GCC expansion
CEO Interview: After IPO, top UAE school operator Taaleem looks at GCC expansion

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

WORK

Dubai is one of the best cities globally for working while on vacation

Dubai is one of the best cities globally for working while on vacation
Dubai is one of the best cities globally for working while on vacation
FINANCIAL SERVICES

Citi moves Russia country officer to oversee UAE businesses, operations

EQUITIES

Saudi miner Ma'aden swings to net loss in Q3 on lower sales revenue

BONDS

Shuaa Capital secures bond maturity extension after down-to-the-wire negotiations

LATEST NEWS
1

UAE, Canada are advanced societies with modern economies: Canadian Envoy

2

Alef Group launches Nama 1 at Al Mamsha Sharjah

3

UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for November 2023 announced

4

London stocks rise but set for monthly decline, BP tumbles

5

$229mln of real estate transactions in Central and Eastern regions of Sharjah

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds