OIL and Environment Minister and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs Dr Mohammed Bin Daina has affirmed the government’s keenness to encourage investments in the kingdom’s oil and environmental projects.“This can be done through enhancing partnership with the private sector, especially banks that provide the necessary support and facilities to finance those projects that contribute to achieving sustainable development goals,” he said.The minister made the statement while receiving HSBC Bank Middle East (HBME) board chairman Abdulfattah Sharaf, and his accompanying delegation.

They discussed ways to enhance partnership and co-operation in various oil and environmental projects in the kingdom.Mr Sharaf reviewed HBME’s current and future projects in the social and economic fields to consolidate community partnership between public and private institutions.He commended the government’s constant support for the operations and programmes of banks that attract investments to the kingdom’s pioneering development projects.

